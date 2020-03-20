Equities are on the rise as central banks cooled down panic selling while US Treasury yields depressed but are well above weekly lows, Valeria Bednarik from FXStreet reports.

Key quotes

“Demand for the greenback receded as speculative interest returned to high-yielding stocks, resulting in USD/JPY retreating to 109.93.”

“US Treasury yields are depressed, marginally lower ahead of the American session.”

“The dollar eases, equities surge, as the massive injections of liquidity from all of the central banks from major economies have poured some cold water on coronavirus-related panic.”