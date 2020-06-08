USD/JPY dives to session lows, around 108.65 region

- USD/JPY met with some fresh supply on Monday and retreated sharply from over two-month tops.
- The USD failed to preserve the post-NFP gains and was seen as a key factor weighing on the pair.
- Technical selling below the 109.00 mark further seemed to have aggravated the bearish pressure.
The USD/JPY pair extended its intraday downfall and tumbled to fresh daily lows, around the 108.65 region during the early North American session.
The pair failed to capitalize on its recent strong momentum to the highest level since March 26 and witnessed a sharp turnaround on the first day of a new trading week. The downfall, marking the USD/JPY pair's first day of a negative move in the previous five, lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some aggressive long-unwinding trade.
As investors looked past Friday's blockbuster US monthly jobs report, the US dollar came under some renewed selling pressure and was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the USD/JPY pair. Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden drop over the past hour or so could further be attributed to a sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields.
The downfall seemed rather unaffected by the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for the traditional safe-haven currencies, like the Japanese yen. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by growing optimism over a potential V-shaped global economic recovery and firming expectations that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over, albeit failed to impress bulls.
The intraday slide took along some short-term trading stops near the 109.00 round-figure mark, which further seemed to have aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the USD/JPY pair. It will now be interesting to see if the fall is seen as a buying opportunity or indicates that the pair might have already topped out in the near-term, setting the stage for further weakness.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|109.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.82
|Daily SMA50
|107.65
|Daily SMA100
|108.3
|Daily SMA200
|108.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.85
|Previous Daily Low
|109.05
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.38
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
