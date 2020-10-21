  • USD/JPY breaks below 105.00 support and reaches 104.35 low.
  • USD drops nearly 1% to hit one-month lows.
  • The dollar drops across the board amid hopes of a US stimulus deal.

The US dollar is feeling heavy against the Japanese yen on Wednesday. The pair has lost nearly 1% on the day, retreating from 105.50 area, to break support at 105.00 reaching to multi-week lows at 104.35.

Dollar plunges on US stimulus hopes

The US dollar has broken below the 105.00/106.00 horizontal trading range seen during the last two weeks as fresh hopes about the possibility of a fiscal stimulus agreement in the US have triggered a sell-off on US bonds that has undermined demand for the greenback.

News reports suggesting that the COVID-19 stimulus agreement might be closer have been welcomed by the market, that has reacted with a renewed appetite for risk. With the investors increasing bets for riskier assets, the safe-haven US dollar he's dropped to seven-week lows against a basket of the most traded currencies.

The White House Spokesperson, Nancy Pelosi affirmed that she is optimistic about the chances of reaching an agreement before the Presidential elections and US President Trump has boosted hopes further earlier today affirming that he is willing to accept a large aid bill despite the opposition of Senate Republicans.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.51
Today Daily Change -0.99
Today Daily Change % -0.94
Today daily open 105.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.53
Daily SMA50 105.74
Daily SMA100 106.34
Daily SMA200 107.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.75
Previous Daily Low 105.35
Previous Weekly High 105.8
Previous Weekly Low 105.04
Previous Monthly High 106.55
Previous Monthly Low 104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.11

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

