USD/JPY dips below 105.00 as coronavirus concerns resurface

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/JPY extends early Asian session losses to levels below 105.00. 
  • Risk appetite weakens on fears of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. 

USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity alongside coronavirus-led risk-off action in the equity and bond markets. 

The pair is currently trading in the red near 104.89, representing a 0.23% decline on the day. The S&P 500 futures are down 0.27% on the day, and the US 10-year yield hovers at 0.87%, down two basis points on the day. 

The risk appetite has weakened as the second wave of the coronavirus is accelerating in the US. Investors fear the authorities may respond by imposing the economically-painful lockdown restrictions. 

Besides, investors could be pricing out the optimism factored in following the US drugmaker Pfizer's announcement of the coronavirus vaccine's positive results. 

On Thursday, the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that while the progress on the vaccine front is welcome news, it does not nullify near-term economic risks from rising virus cases.

Powell's comments also underscored the need for additional US fiscal stimulus. With the split Congress, a massive spending program looks unlikely. That does not imply dollar strength as the Federal Reserve has the ability and is willing to do the heavy lifting. 

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.89
Today Daily Change -0.23
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 105.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.77
Daily SMA50 105.23
Daily SMA100 105.84
Daily SMA200 106.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.48
Previous Daily Low 105.07
Previous Weekly High 105.35
Previous Weekly Low 103.18
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD in weekly lows amid covid-led risk-aversion, eyes 0.7200

AUD/USD in weekly lows amid covid-led risk-aversion, eyes 0.7200

AUD/USD remains on the defensive in weekly lows above 0.7200, extending its losing streak into a fourth straight day on Friday. The aussie drops with S&P 500 futures as risk-off mood dominates amid coronavirus fears. US covid and consumer sentiment data eyed.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY under pressure below 105.00 amid covid concerns

USD/JPY under pressure below 105.00 amid covid concerns

USD/JPY extends weakness below 105.00 amid coronavirus fears-led risk aversion. Japanese PM Suga turns down calls of national emergency even as daily cases refresh record high. Virus updates, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment can provide fresh impulse.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a pennant pattern

Gold consolidates in a pennant pattern

Gold fell by over 4% on Monday and has been trading back and forth in a narrowing price ever since. The price action has taken the shape of a bearish pennant pattern on the 4-hour chart. A breakdown would shift the focus to support at $1,800.

Gold news

WTI drops 1.5% even as OPEC+ considers delaying output boost

WTI drops 1.5% even as OPEC+ considers delaying output boost

The US oil prices fell during Friday's Asian trading hours, extending a two-day losing trend as concerns over rising coronavirus infection overshadowed reports of major producers mulling a delay in production ramp-up. 

Oil News

The pandemic is fuelling the mass adoption of Bitcoin worldwide

The pandemic is fuelling the mass adoption of Bitcoin worldwide

The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly hit the world's economy in numerous ways and would take a while to recover. This setback has led to a swift increase in Bitcoin's adoption as investors desperately seek a reliable store of value. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures