USD/JPY dips and threatens 200-day SMA after the Fed’s decision

- The USD/JPY is nearing the 143.70 level after a 1.10% downward shift en route toward the 200-day SMA.
- Federal Reserve's latest hint at three potential rate cuts in 2024 signifies dovish forward guidance, negatively impacting the dollar.
- The US Dollar is falling sharply across the board as US yields tumble.
In Wednesday's session, the USD/JPY pair witnessed a downward journey, plunging to 143.70, driven by the speculation surrounding the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cuts.
In December’s monetary policy statement, the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and anticipated making three 25-basis-point reductions in 2024. Although not as deep or numerous as the market had previously anticipated, it significantly narrows the discrepancy between investor expectations and the Fed's prior rate prediction, which was cheered by markets fuelling risk-on flows.
During the press conference, Powell was seen as cautious. He recognized that inflation is on its path to reaching the 2% target but is still high and that more tightening will be considered if data justifies it. Regarding cutting rates in early 2024, he refrained from committing to early easing as policymakers didn’t want to take the possibility of further hikes off the table.
As a reaction, US bond yields are falling. The 2-year rate fell to 4.50%, while the 5-year and 10-year yields stand at 4.05% and 4.07% respectively. This directly impacts the value of USD as when yields rise; it tends to make the Greenback gain interest and vice-versa.
USD/JPY levels to watch
The daily chart presents a bearish prospect for the pair, as suggested by the indicators. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has taken a nosedive into negative territory, showing a negative slope. This generally signifies that the sellers currently have the upper hand, exerting downward pressure on the pair.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) further bolsters this scenario. Rising red bars in the MACD Histogram reveal a strengthening selling momentum. The momentum seeming to tilt towards the sellers becomes more apparent when noting the histogram, implying a bearish market sentiment.
However, the position of the pair relative to its Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) presents a slightly more complex picture. While the pair is trading below the 20 and 100-day SMAs, emphasizing the shorter-term bearish momentum, it remains above the long-term, 200-day SMA. This means that the bulls, despite recent setbacks, continue to exert influence over the pair in the longer-term horizon.
Support Levels: 143.00, 142.80, 142.40 (200-day SMA)
Resistance Levels: 144.0, 144.50, 145.00.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.05
|Today Daily Change
|-2.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.68
|Today daily open
|145.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.9
|Daily SMA50
|149.15
|Daily SMA100
|147.58
|Daily SMA200
|142.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.21
|Previous Daily Low
|144.74
|Previous Weekly High
|147.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.64
|Previous Monthly High
|151.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
