USD/JPY dip-buyers seen around 108.70/109.00 – UOB

USD/JPY dip-buyers seen around 108.70/109.00 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group expects the pair to remain supported in the 108.70/109.00 band.
Key Quotes
“The post Jackson Hole weakness did not bring the pair below ¥109 as one would expect”.
“Comparing with the UST 10Y yields which has closed at the lowest levels since late June also signalled a positive divergence in the USD/JPY. In fact, on a weekly basis, JPY has declined 0.2% against the dollar”
“Retreating negative sentiments around the Korean Peninsula may add further support to the pair. Opportunistic low-pickers can look to buy 108.70 - 109.00, for a swing towards 111.00. Stops will be on daily close below 108.50”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.