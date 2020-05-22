USD/JPY: Diminishing odds for further upside – UOB

Prospects of extra gains in USD/JPY appear to have run out of steam as of late, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we noted that ‘momentum indicators have turned neutral’ and expected USD to ‘trade between 107.35 and 108.00’. USD subsequently traded in a narrow 38 pips range (between 107.46 and 107.84), the smallest 1-day range in more than a month. Momentum indicators remain neutral and further consolidation in USD would not be surprising. Expected range for today, 107.40/108.00.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “After soaring to a high of 108.08 on Tuesday (18 May), USD has not been able to make any headway on the upside. The consolidation over the last couple of days has dented the upward momentum but for now, we are holding on to our view that USD “could head higher towards 108.50”. In order to invigorate the current flagging momentum, USD has to move and stay above 108.00 or a break of the ‘strong support’ at 107.15 (no change in level) would indicate that USD has moved into a consolidation phase. To look at it another way, the prospect for further USD strength has diminished.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
