USD/JPY delivers a vertical upside above 127.30 as focus shifts on Employment Data

This week employment data from Japan and the US will keep investors busy. The Statistics Bureau of Japan is likely to display an improvement in the Jobs/Applicants Ratio at 1.23 against the prior print of 1.22. Also, the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain stable at 2.6%. On the US front, the US Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to land at 310k vs. 428k last recorded. The jobless rate may remain stable at 3.6%.

A statement from Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, last week, that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) should make some efforts to achieve the targeted inflation rate of 2% has renewed growth concerns. In response to that BOJ Governor Harihuko Kuroda stated that the price rise should be accompanied by a wage hike if stable inflation is required at desired levels.

A wide divergence in the monetary policies is impacting the Japanese yen. The yen bulls are worried over the grounded inflation in its region. On Friday, the Statistics Bureau of Japan reported the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 2.4%, lower than the estimates of 2.7% and the prior print of 2.5%.

The USD/JPY pair has displayed a sheer upside move in the early Asian session. A bullish open-drive session has pushed the asset to near Friday’s high at 127.34. The asset is scaling sharply higher right from the first needle of the trading session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.