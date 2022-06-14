- USD/JPY bounces off 134.00 as USD bulls fight back control.
- European indices return to the red, propping up the dollar demand.
- US PPI eagerly awaited, as a 75 bps June Fed rate hike seems likely.
USD/JPY is attempting a minor recovery in the European session, reversing a sell-off to the 134.00 area.
The US dollar is regaining its safe-haven appeal, as the European equities return to the red zone, erasing their opening gains. The German and Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment data failed to impress markets, keeping recessionary risks on the table.
In light of this, the greenback stalled its pullback from near 20-year highs vs. its major peers, helping USD/JPY find a floor ahead of the critical US Producer Price Index (PPI) release later in the NA session.
Hot US PPI print would add to the ongoing speculation that the Fed will deliver a 75 bps rate hike this week, overriding its pre-commitment of a 50 bps increase. This could be taken negatively by the global stock markets, triggering another risk aversion wave across the board.
The dollar remains in a win-win situation alongside the Treasury yields, which could fuel a fresh upturn in the spot. Additionally, the monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will also continue weighing on the Japanese currency, boding well for the pair.
Despite the verbal intervention efforts undertaken by the Japanese authorities, the BOJ’s measures to defend the yields target have failed to offer any support to the domestic currency in recent times.
The Fed is set to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday while the BOJ will conclude its policy meeting on Friday.
USD/JPY: Technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|134.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.93
|Daily SMA50
|128.71
|Daily SMA100
|122.89
|Daily SMA200
|118.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.2
|Previous Daily Low
|133.59
|Previous Weekly High
|134.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.43
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD holds in positive territory above 1.0450 on Tuesday as the dollar stays on the back foot following Monday's impressive rally. The data from the euro area showed that the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment improved modestly in June. Eyes on US PPI data.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, paring back gains following unimpressive UK employment data. The ILO Unemployment Rate unexpectedly rose to 3.8% in April. The US dollar bulls take a breather amid a relatively better market mood.
Gold recovers from multi-week low, upside potential seems limited
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,810 region and staged a solid rebound from a near four-week low touched earlier this Tuesday. The XAUUSD built on its steady intraday ascent and climbed to the $1,830 area during the early part of the European session.
Can this recovery signal lead to a 15% bounce for Shiba Inu price?
Shiba Inu price has been stuck producing lower lows since October 28, 2021. The market conditions worsened as the LUNA-UST peg fell apart in May 2022 and the most recent crash was caused by a string of events.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!