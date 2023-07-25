Kit Juckes, Chief Global FX Strategist, analyzes JPY outlook ahead of the BoJ meeting.
All about yields as the BoJ sits on its hands
Friday’s BoJ meeting is widely seen as a non-event, with no change to either rates or yield curve control expected. But USD/JPY tracks yield differentials as closely as ever and whatever the Fed does, we like buying 5-year Notes into any weakness here.
USD/JPY could trundle slightly higher on a non-event meeting, but it would fall sharply if anything changed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1050 after German IFO
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to near 1.1050 in the European trading hours. Mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany weighs on the Euro, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot. US economic docket will feature consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.2850 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.2850, having erased early gains in the European session. The pair is dragged down by a renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as markets turn cautious amid mounting recession worries and ahead of US data and key bank earnings reports.
Gold price wavers as investors turn anxious ahead of Fed’s policy
Gold price turns back and forth after a decent recovery as the upside in the US Dollar Index seems limited. The precious metal consolidates as market participants focus on the interest rate decision by the Fed due Wednesday.
Dogecoin price surges on rumors about becoming payment tool at X
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is experiencing an increase in price and in other on-chain metrics such as social media dominance in light of Twitter’s rebranding to X.
Fed meeting, Microsoft earnings
Today, Microsoft is due to announce its Q2 earnings after the bell. Focus is on whether, and by how much Microsoft benefited from the AI craze and how much AI boosted growth for Azure – which was under pressure since a couple of quarters due to macro factors.