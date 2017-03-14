USD/JPY could challenge the 117.70 area – Commerzbank

USD/JPY could attempt to visit the 117.70 area following a short-term pullback, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.

“The market has eased back towards the 55 day ma, which is now acting as support at 114.23. It has for now stalled at the 115.62 mid January high and the 13 count on the 240 minute chart does suggest a decent pull back. Beyond this we look for a challenge to the key short term resistance offered by the 16 month resistance line at 117.69 – and this remains our favoured view”.

“Only below 111.59 would negate our upside bias and introduce scope to Fibonacci support at 109.92 and, if seen, the 200 day ma at 107.75. We look for this to hold (this is also the 50% retracement of the move up from November). However this is not our favoured view - we also note that the recent move lower continues to indicate that this is the end of the corrective move”.