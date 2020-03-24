USD/JPY could attempt a move above 112.00 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group believe USD/JPY could still aim for a test of the 112.00 mark and above in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD traded between 109.65 and 111.59 yesterday, relatively close to our expected 109.50/111.50 range. However, USD moved lower after NY close and downward pressure is building up. From here, barring a move above 111.50, USD is expected to drift lower to 109.50. For today, the odds for sustained drop below this level are not high.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “While USD moved above last Friday’s 111.50 high, it retreated quickly after touching 111.59. Upward momentum is showing early sign of tiring but only a break of 108.50 (‘strong support’ level previously at 107.50) would indicate that a temporary top is in place. Until then, another push upwards towards 112.20 is not ruled out just yet.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid disappointing PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08 but below the highs, after French and German services PMIs have plummeted, showing the devastating effect of coronavirus on the economy. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited.
GBP/USD trades above 1.16 amid the UK lockdown, US stimulus, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.16 as the UK is going into three weeks lockdown aimed to curb the spread of Covid-19. US monetary stimulus and hopes for fiscal one are weighing on the dollar. March's PMIs are eyed.
Forex Today: Dollar down, stocks up on three encouraging factors, PMIs and coronavirus news eyed
The market mood is positive with stocks rising and the US dollar retreating amid several upbeat developments related to coronavirus. It is the US dollar vs. the rest and the greenback is on the losing side.
Gold: Next target is $1,581 after the initial Fed-fueled rise – Confluence Detector
Gold has been on the rise after the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended Quantitative Easing program, providing cheap money to American firms and lifting markets.
WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery
WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.