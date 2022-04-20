- USD/JPY retreated sharply from a fresh 20-year peak touched earlier this Wednesday.
- Speculation that officials will intervene to curb the JPY slump prompted long-unwinding.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence should act as a tailwind and help limit any further losses.
The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and plunged to a fresh daily low, around the 127.60 region in the last hour, albeit recovered a few pips thereafter.
The pair witnessed an intraday turnaround from a fresh 20-year high touched earlier this Wednesday and has now retreated around 180 pips from the 129.40 region. Speculation that officials were uncomfortable and would respond to the Japanese yen's recent slump prompted traders to take some profits off the table following the recent parabolic rise in the USD/JPY pair.
In fact, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki made the most explicit warning yet on Tuesday that the damage to the economy from a weakening yen at present is greater than the benefits from it. Adding to this, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who is usually a firm advocate of a weaker currency, also acknowledged that a sharp yen decline could hurt the economy.
Bearish traders further took cues from modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which trigger a US dollar corrective slide from its highest level since March 2020. Despite the negative factors, the downside seems cushioned amid policy divergence between the Fed and the Bank of Japan, which again intervened in the market to check the rise in Japanese 10-year yields.
The BoJ offered to buy unlimited amounts of Japanese government bonds on Wednesday to defend the 0.25% yield cap. Moreover, the BoJ has repeatedly said that it remains ready to use powerful tools to avoid long-term interest rates from rising too much and sustain the current powerful monetary easing to support economic recovery.
On the other hand, the US central bank is determined to keep a lid on soaring inflation and tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace. The markets have been pricing in multiple 50 bps rate hikes and the bets were reaffirmed by influential FOMC members - St. Louis President James Bullard, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.
The fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/JPY pair has topped out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful corrective slide.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.81
|Today Daily Change
|-1.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.86
|Today daily open
|128.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.07
|Daily SMA50
|119.39
|Daily SMA100
|116.92
|Daily SMA200
|114.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.98
|Previous Daily Low
|126.98
|Previous Weekly High
|126.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.04
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh daily highs above 1.0850
EUR/USD has capitalized on the broad selling pressure surrounding the dollar and advanced beyond 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. ECB policymaker Kazaks said that a rate hike was possible as soon as July and provided an additional boost to the shared currency.
GBP/USD clings to daily recovery gains near 1.3050
GBP/USD regained its traction after dipping below 1.3000 earlier in the day but met resistance near 1.3070. The pair consolidates its gains around mid-1.3000s as the greenback stays under bearish pressure ahead of Fedspeak.
Gold sellers remain hopeful while below $1,960
Gold Price is licking its wounds after Tuesday’s extended correction from six-week highs of $1,998. XAUUSD seems to be benefiting from the retreat in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields.
Has a new crypto bull run begun?
Bitcoin price has shown considerable strength as it bounces off a crucial support confluence. This bounce is similar to the last two retests that led to a massive upswing.
Q1 subscriber decline leads to 25% Netflix plummet
Netflix stock (NFLX) tumbled 25.7% after-hours on Tuesday after management's Q1 earnings report proved its doubters correct. Rather than adding the 2 million net subscribers it had predicted during the previous earnings call, Netflix announced a loss of 200,000 subscribers in total.