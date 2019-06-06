- USD/JPY is struggling to validate Wednesday’s bullish engulfing candle.
- Upside is being capped around 108.50, courtesy of trade tensions.
- A big beat on US' wage growth figure could strengthen the bid tone around the greenback.
USD/JPY created a bullish engulfing candle in Wednesday, but so far, the follow-through has been dismal with the pair struggling to find acceptance above 108.40 (engulfing candle’s high).
As of writing, the pair is trading at 108.40, having hit a high of 108.56 on Thursday.
Investors are likely awaiting the the result of today's U.S.-Mexico talks on migration and tariffs and the US employment report, scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT today.
Trump has threatened 5% tariffs unless Mexico acts on migrants. The negotiations wrapped up on Thursday evening without an agreement.
While Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said another round of discussions will take place on Friday, the US Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration still plans to impose tariffs on Mexico next week, possibly capping the upside in the USD/JPY pair.
The lingering trade tensions may keep USD/JPY under pressure ahead of the non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to show the US economy added 185k jobs in May. The jobless rate is forecasted to remain 3.6% while the average weekly earnings are expected to have risen 0.3% month-on-month.
An above-forecast wage growth number will likely put s strong bid under the greenback, pushing USD/JPY to the former support-turned-resistance of 109.02 (May 13 low).
Pivot points
-
- R3 109.18
- R2 108.87
- R1 108.64
- PP 108.33
-
- S1 108.1
- S2 107.79
- S3 107.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD near 100-day MA, bulls need a break above ECB day’s high
EUR/USD is flirting with the 100-day moving average at press time. A close above the post-ECB high of 1.1309 would strengthen the short-term bullish case.
GBP/USD sees little action after Peterborough By-election results
GBP/USD continues to trade largely unchanged on the day at 1.2690 with Sterling struggling to pick up a bid despite Brexit party’s loss in UK’s local elections
USD/JPY: Sellers continue to lurk ahead of 108.50, NFP eyed
A three-day-old rising wedge formation seems to limit the USD/JPY pair’s advance just ahead of the 108.50 barrier, as pre-caution trading ahead of the US payrolls outweighs the optimistic comments by the US President Trump on China trade deal.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Worried but the signs are steady
Non-farm payrolls are predicted to add 185,000 in May following April’s 263,000 increase. Manufacturing will gain 5,000 positions after the prior month’s 4,000.
Gold tests immediate support-line as traders prefer USD on NFP day
With the market sentiment in favor of the US Dollar (USD), gold prices tick down to short-term support-line near $1333 ahead of the European open on Friday. Risk tone largely confined ahead of the key US data.