USD/JPY: Corrections mature, uptrend to resume - Westpac

In view of the Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, current USD gains are dynamic, supported by an upturn in daily momentum which are likely to result in USD/JPY entering 115.15-95 retracement area and could even retest 118.65 high.

Key Quotes

“Dips ought to hold above 113.00-10 to sustain the upside potential and so avoid a secondary phase of corrections (of the rally from 100 area).”

“Weekly

Weekly momentum is more neutral but could turn to positive if current gains are sustained. That could push aside risk of a secondary corrective pullback

Price action off 118.65 appears wholly corrective. Even if a secondary pullback were to develop, it should affirm a solid base for a dynamic push above 118.65”

“Monthly