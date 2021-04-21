USD/JPY continues to move sideways around 108.00

- USD/JPY moves up and down in a narrow band on Wednesday.
- 10-year US T-bond yield is clinging to small daily gains.
- Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to snap two-day losing streak.
After starting the week on the back foot and suffering heavy losses on Monday, the USD/JPY pair has gone into a consolidation phase and continues to have a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction. As of writing, the pair was unchanged on the day at 108.08.
The US Treasury bond yields stay relatively quiet on Wednesday, allowing USD/JPY to extend its sideways grind. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield largely ignored the 20-year note auction, which saw the high yield falling to 2.144% from 2.29%, and was last seen posting small gains at 1.561%.
In the meantime, following a two-day correction, Wall Street's main indexes gained traction on Wednesday and made it difficult for both the JPY and the USD to find demand as safe-haven assets. Currently, the S&P 500 Index is up 0.6% on the day at 4,159 and the US Dollar Index is losing 0.06% at 91.15.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the Japanese economic docket on Thursday. Later in the day, investors will keep a close eye on the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.
USD/JPY outlook
Credit Suisse analysts think USD/JPY could push lower toward the ascending line coming from January at 107.56 with a break below 107.82/77 support area, which is formed by the 38.2% retracement of the Q1 rally and 55-day moving average.
"Immediate resistance is seen at 108.30/32, then the ‘neckline’ to the top at 108.59/69, with 109.10 needing to cap to see the top and our now tactical bearish outlook maintained," analysts further note.
Additional levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|108.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.48
|Daily SMA50
|108.07
|Daily SMA100
|106
|Daily SMA200
|105.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.55
|Previous Daily Low
|107.97
|Previous Weekly High
|109.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.04
