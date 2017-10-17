USD/JPY constructive above 110.78 – Commerzbank

USD/JPY constructive above 110.78 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
In view of Axel Rudolph, Senior Analyst at Commerzbank, there is still room for a recovery in the pair as long as it trades above the 110.80 area.
Key Quotes
“USD/JPY’s correction lower paused along the 200 day ma at 111.78, a fall through which would leave the 55 day ma at 110.78 exposed. While above here it will remain well placed for a recovery from a slightly longer term perspective. Above the 113.44 current October high will trigger further gains to the top of the range at 114.38/49. It is where the May and July highs were made”.
“The 55 day ma guards the 109.55 mid-September low and in turn this support guards the 108.81/13 April and June lows as well as the September low at 107.32”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.