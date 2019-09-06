USD/JPY consolidates Thursday gains near 107 as focus shifts to NFP, Powell

- Markets stay quiet on Friday ahead of key US data.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield adds more than 2% following Thursday's rally.
- FOMC Chairman Powell to talk about economy and interest rate policy later.
Boosted by rising hopes of the US and China preventing further escalation of the trade conflict by engaging in the next round of face-to-face talks in Washington next month, the USD/JPY pair rose to its highest level since early August at 107.22 on Thursday. With the trading action turning subdued ahead of the key US labour market report and FOMC Chairman Powell speech, the pair is spending the last day of the week in a very tight range near the 107 handle.
Upsurge in US T-bond yields lift USD/JPY higher
The upbeat market sentiment on Thursday allowed the 10-year US Treasury bond yield to post one of its strongest daily percentage increase and fueled the positively-correlated pair's rally. After closing the day more than 6% higher, the 10-year T-bond yield continues to push higher and was last up 2% on the day while the S&P 500 Futures is adding 0.4%, both suggesting that risk-on flows continue to dominate the market action.
However, investors seem to be staying on the sidelines while waiting for the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to publish its Nonfarm Payrolls report for August. Additionally, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be speaking about the economic and monetary policy outlook in Zurich on Friday.
The fact that this will be Powell's last appearance ahead of the September 17-18 FOMC meeting suggests that he could be providing hints about a possible policy move in order to prevent markets from reacting sharply to a possible change in the policy rate.
Previewing today's events, "The key action today is all about US payrolls, where the expectation is 160K, similar to last month’s 164K, and average earnings at 0.3% m/m, 3.0% y/y. If so, there is really nothing new there to see,” said Rabobank analysts.
US NFP Preview: 8 Major Banks expectations from August payrolls report
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|106.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.19
|Daily SMA50
|107.2
|Daily SMA100
|108.37
|Daily SMA200
|109.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.23
|Previous Daily Low
|106.32
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.45
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rocks after US Non-Farm Payrolls, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is reacting to the all-important US jobs report. Earlier, German German industrial production disappointed with a drop of 0.6%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2300 as opposition parties vow to prevent a no-deal Brexit before agreeing to elections. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY: stuck at 107.00 ahead of US employment data
Markets on pause ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Risk-on persists, although Fed’s Powell is set to speak before the week ends. USD/JPY about to challenge critical resistance at 107.45.
Gold: Remains vulnerable near 2-week lows, NFP eyed for bearish confirmation
Gold added to the previous session's steep decline and dropped to fresh two-week lows, closer to the key $1500 psychological mark ahead of the US monthly jobs report.
Bitcoin left alone in the uphill battle
A bullish window opens for Bitcoin, leaving Ethereum and XRP behind. The Altcoin segment shows sideways and powerless technical profiles. The next few days will be important for the medium term.