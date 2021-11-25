USD/JPY consolidates recent gains to a near five-year top, below mid-115.00s

- USD/CAD remained confined in a range below mid-115.00s through the Asian session.
- A modest USD profit-taking from a 16-month peak acted as a headwind for the major.
- A generally positive risk tone, hawkish Fed expectations should help limit the downside.
The USD/JPY pair consolidated its recent strong gains to a near five-year high and oscillated in a narrow band, below mid-115.00s through the Asian session.
The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking following the recent runup to the highest level since July 2020, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. Meanwhile, the prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed should help limit any meaningful USD pullback and continue lending some support to the major.
The market expectations were reinforced by hawkish FOMC monetary policy minutes released on Wednesday. In fact, policymakers were open to speeding up the tapering of the bond-buying program and moving quickly to raise interest rates if high inflation persists. This comes on the back of data, which showed that the US PCE Price Index accelerated a 30-year high in October. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the greenback and an extension of the recent appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair.
That said, relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets. Moreover, slightly overstretched conditions on short-term charts makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation before the next leg up. Nevertheless, the bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders and any corrective pullback is likely to be short-lived.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|115.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.07
|Daily SMA50
|112.9
|Daily SMA100
|111.41
|Daily SMA200
|110.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.52
|Previous Daily Low
|114.82
|Previous Weekly High
|114.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.59
|Previous Monthly High
|114.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after German data, eyes on ECB headlines
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1200 on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts and President Lagarde's speech. The data from Germany showed that consumer confidence is expected to weaken in December.
GBP/USD cheers Brexit optimism around 1.3350 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, snapping a four-day downtrend. Britain won’t trigger Article 16 until talks collapse, EU’s Sefcovic will visit London for negotiations on Friday. UK experts predict New Year surge in covid cases. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold: Thanksgiving Day unlikely to offer respite to bulls amid a bear flag
Gold price attempts a dead cat bounce towards $1,800 amid retreating yields. Fed minutes reveal the policymakers’ readiness to accelerate taper, rate hikes. Gold price confirmed a bear flag on the 4H chart, impending bear cross lurks.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
BTC price is ready for a significant ascent. Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for BTC price to reach.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.