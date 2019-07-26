USD/JPY consolidates overnight gains to over 2-week tops, above mid-108.00s

- Upbeat US macro data further dampened prospects of a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed.
- Surging US bond yields prompted some aggressive short-covering move on Thursday.
- Traders now seemed reluctant to place bets ahead of the advanced US Q2 GDP print.
The USD/JPY pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band above mid-108.00s and consolidated the overnight goodish move to over two-week tops.
Having defended the 108.00 handle, the pair picked up the pace since the early North-American session on Thursday in tandem with a strong upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields following the release of upbeat US durable goods orders data.
The data reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed is unlikely to deliver a 50 bps rate cut at its upcoming policy meeting on July 30-31, which helped the US Dollar to reverse its post-ECB dip and prompted some aggressive short-covering move around the major.
With the greenback standing tall near multi-week tops, a mildly positive mood around equity markets undermined the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand and continued lending some support to the major, albeit failed to provide any meaningful impetus.
Investors now seemed reluctant to place any fresh bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of important US macro data - the first estimate of the annualized US GDP for the second quarter of 2019, due later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|108.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.14
|Daily SMA50
|108.45
|Daily SMA100
|109.78
|Daily SMA200
|110.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.76
|Previous Daily Low
|108.02
|Previous Weekly High
|108.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.21
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.65
EUR/USD consolidates in mid-range after the ECB, ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, in the middle of the broad range that characterized after the ECB left policy unchanged but hinted upcoming stimulus. The focus now shifts to the US GDP which is projected to show a slowdown.
GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is on the back foot below 1.2450 after UK PM Johnson and European Commission President Juncker clashed over the Brexit accord. Fears of a hard Brexit rise. US GDP is eyed later.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with equities, T-yields, US GDP eyed
USD/JPY corrects lower towards the midpoint of the 108 handle, tracking the weakness in the Asian equities and Treasury yields amid mixed trade headlines and increased nervousness heading into the US Q2 GDP release.
Gold: Eyes 50-day MA support after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to the 50-day moving average (MA) support, currently at $1,406, having created a bearish outside day candle on Thursday. A bearish outside day occurs when the day begins on an optimistic note.
Forex Today: All eyes on US GDP after the ECB sends EUR/USD for a wild ride
Currencies are stable ahead of the all-important first release of US GDP growth for the second quarter. Expectations stand at a slowdown from 3.1% to 1.8%. Expectations may have risen after upbeat Durable Goods Orders.