USD/JPY consolidates near one-week tops, holds steady above 109.00 mark

- USD/JPY lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses.
- The overnight comments from Fed Vice Chair Quarles extended some support to the USD.
- A softer tone around the US bond yields, equity markets held bulls from placing fresh bets.
The USD/JPY pair held steady near one-week tops, above the 109.00 mark heading into the European session, albeit lacked any firm directional bias.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price move through the first half of the trading action on Thursday. The US dollar was supported by the overnight comments from Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles, saying that the FOMC could begin discussing the plans to adjust the pace of asset purchases if the economic data come in stronger than expected. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Adding to this, caution ahead of key US economic data on Thursday and Friday helped to put a tentative floor under the greenback. That said, a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. On the other hand, a softer tone around the US equity futures benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and further collaborated to cap gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now, warranting some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the Prelim (first revision) Q1 GDP, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus later during the early North American session. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|109.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.06
|Daily SMA50
|109.11
|Daily SMA100
|107.36
|Daily SMA200
|106.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.18
|Previous Daily Low
|108.72
|Previous Weekly High
|109.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.57
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
