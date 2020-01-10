USD/JPY consolidates near 2-week tops, just above mid-109.00s ahead of NFP

- USD/JPY remains well supported by the prevailing risk-on mood.
- A subdued USD demand seemed to cap gains ahead of NFP report.
The USD/JPY pair hovered above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Friday and consolidated the recent strong gains to two-week tops.
Improving global risk sentiment amid optimism over the US-China phase-one trade deal and de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued denting the Japanese yen's safe-haven status.
Bulls eye US jobs data for fresh impetus
The risk-on flow was further reinforced by some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and remained supportive of the pair's upsurge of nearly 200 pips from three-month lows set earlier this week.
Meanwhile, a subdued US dollar demand failed to impress bulls or provide any additional boost to the major and eventually turned out to be one of the key factors capping any further gains for the major, at least for now.
Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets heading into Friday's key event risk, the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report, which further contributed to the pair's subdued trading action.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the recent multi-month swing high resistance near the 109.70 region, before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|109.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.12
|Daily SMA50
|108.97
|Daily SMA100
|108.3
|Daily SMA200
|108.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.58
|Previous Daily Low
|109.01
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.84
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling 1.11 as tension mounts ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 as markets await the last Non-Farm Payrolls for 2019 which is expected to show an increase of 164K jobs. The Middle East is also eyed despite the de-escalation.
GBP/USD settles below 1.31 after parliament advances Brexit
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 after parliament approved the Brexit Withdrawal Bill and as the BOE's Carney sounded more dovish. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Forex Today: Dollar dominant regardless on Mid-East, all-eyes on the Non-Farm Payrolls
The US dollar has been consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report for December. Economists expect an increase of around 164,000 and wages to rise by 3.1%.
Gold: On a slippery ground below $1550 as trade sentiment stays positive
Gold prices extend declines below $1,550, at $1,548.55 currently, during the early Friday. The yellow metal has been under pressure off-late, mainly due to the de-escalation of odds favoring the US-Iran war.
USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP
USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data.