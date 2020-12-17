USD/JPY consolidates just above 103.00 pre-BoJ rate decision

- USD/JPY is consolidating just above the 103.00 level as eyes turn to the incoming BoJ rate decision.
- The bank is expected to leave its monetary policy setting unchanged but may extend corporate funding programme.
USD/JPY closed Thursday FX trade with losses of 0.35% or roughly 35 pips, the pair dropping from around the 103.40s to its lowest levels since March and briefly sliding under 103.00. At present, the pair is trading just to the north of the 103.00 level again.
BoJ Rate Decision Incoming: Here’s what to expect…
Analysts expect the BoJ to keep its monetary policy setting unchanged with rates to be left unchanged at -0.1% and the 10-year Japanese government bond yield target to be left unchanged at around zero. The bank is also to expected to continue to cap annual asset purchases at JPY 12T for ETFs and JPY 180B for J-REITs and maintaining amounts outstanding at JPY 2T for CP and JPY 3T for corporate bonds.
The bank is also expected to extend its Covid-19 countermeasures aimed at easing corporate funding strains beyond March 2021 as infections in the country continue to rise as winter approaches.
Bank of America Global Research says that the “likely absence of major actions by the BOJ in the near future justifies the lack of market interest in its policy. The BOJ's loose monetary policy stance maintains JPY's funding currency status”.
“Since the COVID-19 outbreak”, continues the bank, “USD has also traded as a funding currency with the Fed focusing on supporting the economy and generating inflation. With the two currencies funding the latest risk asset rally”.
Finally, the bank adds that “USD/JPY's volatility has fallen while cross-yen has been driven by risk sentiment. From this perspective, further crowding of positioning in risk assets could pose a downside risk to cross-yen (but not USD/JPY).”
USD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|103.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.12
|Daily SMA50
|104.56
|Daily SMA100
|105.17
|Daily SMA200
|106.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.92
|Previous Daily Low
|103.26
|Previous Weekly High
|104.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.82
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3500 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD holds the lower ground above 1.3500 ahead of the UK Retail Sales data, which are seen dropping 4.2% MoM in November. Cooling Brexit deal hopes and broad-based US dollar rebound weigh on the spot.
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 on dollar bounce, focus on IFO
EUR/USD feels the pull of gravity and slips below 1.2150 on the US dollar's broad-based recovery. The losses could be reversed if the German IFO Expectations Index for December beats estimates.
Gold off lows, looks to regain $1900
Gold is looking to resume its uptrend towards $1900 following the overnight corrective pullback. The progress made by the US lawmakers on the aid package, with a deal likely seen before Christmas, keeps the XAU bulls hopeful.
AUD/USD takes bull breather, slips below 0.7600
AUD/USD slips below 0.7600, correcting lower from a 31-month high of 0.7640 reached on Thursday. The bulls look to have taken a hiatus following a rise from 0.75 to 0.7640 in the previous three trading days.
FX risk rally continues as stimulus prospects grow
Risk appetite remains strong with equities and currencies extending their gains on Thursday. The growing prospect of a stimulus deal in the US and a Brexit agreement in the UK drove investors out of safe have currencies like the US dollar and Japanese Yen.