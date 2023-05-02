USD/JPY consolidates its recent gains to nearly two-month high, trades below mid-137.00s

- USD/JPY edges lower on Tuesday, albeit lacks any follow-through selling.
- A softer risk tone underpins the JPY and acts as a headwind for the pair.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence lends support and helps limit the downside.
The USD/JPY pair pulls back from a nearly two-month high, around the 137.75-137.80 region touched earlier this Tuesday and remains on the defensive heading into the North American session. The pair is currently placed just below the mid-137.00s, down less than 0.10% for the day, and seems poised to prolong its recent appreciating move.
A softer risk tone drives some haven flows towards the Japanese Yen (JPY) and is seen as a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair amid subdued US Dollar (USD) price action. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, struggles to capitalize on its intraday uptick to a two-week high touched on Tuesday. A fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, dragged down by expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will signal a pause in its policy-tightening cycle, acts as a headwind for the buck.
The markets, however, have fully priced in another 25 bps rate hike at the end of the two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Moreover, the US ISM report released on Monday showed that there was a build-up of inflation pressures last month data kept alive the possibility of a further hike in June and continue to lend support to the Greenback. This marks a big divergence in comparison to the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish stance, which supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair and should help limit the downside.
Even from a technical perspective, the overnight sustained move and close above the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) add credence to the near-term positive outlook. Bullish traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The focus will then shift to the release of the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the NFP report on Friday, which should help determine the near-term trajectory for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|137.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.74
|Daily SMA50
|133.89
|Daily SMA100
|132.89
|Daily SMA200
|136.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.54
|Previous Daily Low
|136.18
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.01
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
