USD/JPY consolidates its gains around 146.50 on the Fed’s Powell hawkish stance

The USD/JPY pair consolidates its recent gains below the mid-146.00s during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair trades close to the highest level since November 2022 of 146.62, which was reached on Friday. The divergence in monetary between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) boosts the Greenback, but the possibility of BoJ intervention could limit further appreciation. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said at a Federal Reserve research symposium on Saturday that the central bank believes underlying inflation remains below its target, which is why they will maintain the current ultra-easy monetary policy framework. Policymakers said that domestic demand was still healthy and company fixed-investment were supported by record high profits, said Reuters. On the US Dollar front, hawkish comments from the central banks' policymakers limit the upside of the Japanese Yen and support the USD/JPY pair. At the Jackson Hole, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the central bank is prepared to hike interest rates further if required and the next rate hike would be determined by data. Apart from Powell’s speech, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that he does not see the need for additional rate hikes at this time and the Fed should hold rates steady and observe the impact of policy on the economy. Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that GDP and labor market data show that the economy is gaining momentum. She emphasized that the current rates are not restrictive enough to reach the inflation target and a lower growth rate would be essential to moderate inflation. That said, the monetary policy differential between the US and Japan is the main driver of the Yen's weakening. Moving on, market players will keep an eye on the Japanese Unemployment Rate and Retail Sales on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Also, the US preliminary Gross Domestic Product Annualized (GDP), Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, and the weekly Jobless Claims will be due later this week. The attention will shift to the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data on Friday. The events will be critical for determining a clear movement for the USD/JPY pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.