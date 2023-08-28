USD/JPY consolidates its gains around 146.50 on the Fed’s Powell hawkish stance

- USD/JPY takes a breather around 146.47 after reaching the highest level since November 2022.
- Japanese policymakers said that underlying inflation remains below its target, will maintain the current policy framework.
- Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell stated that they are prepared to hike interest rates further if required.
- Investors will closely watch the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data on Friday.
The USD/JPY pair consolidates its recent gains below the mid-146.00s during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair trades close to the highest level since November 2022 of 146.62, which was reached on Friday. The divergence in monetary between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) boosts the Greenback, but the possibility of BoJ intervention could limit further appreciation.
BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said at a Federal Reserve research symposium on Saturday that the central bank believes underlying inflation remains below its target, which is why they will maintain the current ultra-easy monetary policy framework. Policymakers said that domestic demand was still healthy and company fixed-investment were supported by record high profits, said Reuters.
On the US Dollar front, hawkish comments from the central banks' policymakers limit the upside of the Japanese Yen and support the USD/JPY pair. At the Jackson Hole, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the central bank is prepared to hike interest rates further if required and the next rate hike would be determined by data.
Apart from Powell’s speech, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that he does not see the need for additional rate hikes at this time and the Fed should hold rates steady and observe the impact of policy on the economy. Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that GDP and labor market data show that the economy is gaining momentum. She emphasized that the current rates are not restrictive enough to reach the inflation target and a lower growth rate would be essential to moderate inflation. That said, the monetary policy differential between the US and Japan is the main driver of the Yen's weakening.
Moving on, market players will keep an eye on the Japanese Unemployment Rate and Retail Sales on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Also, the US preliminary Gross Domestic Product Annualized (GDP), Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, and the weekly Jobless Claims will be due later this week. The attention will shift to the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data on Friday. The events will be critical for determining a clear movement for the USD/JPY pair.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|146.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.53
|Daily SMA50
|142.86
|Daily SMA100
|139.89
|Daily SMA200
|136.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.64
|Previous Daily Low
|145.72
|Previous Weekly High
|146.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.54
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains below 0.6450 after Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD is keeping its recovery momentum toward 0.6450 after the Australian Retail Sales data beat estimates with 0.5% MoM in July. Traders cheer the improving market mood despite renewed US-Sino tensions amid China's stimulus optimism.
EUR/USD stays bid near 1.0800 as US Dollar retreat on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0800, attempting a rebound from the lowest level in 13 weeks early Monday. The pair justifies the return of risk flows while digesting the hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde at the Jackson Hole Symposium last Friday.
Gold set to range between two key moving averages ahead of US jobs data Premium
Gold price is trading around a flatline, defending the $1,900 mark early Monday, as the dust settles after Friday’s volatile trading. The United States Dollar (USD) is correcting US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks-led rally to 12-week highs seen on Friday.
Charles Hoskinson says Cardano will beat competitors Bitcoin, Ethereum, become world’s largest cryptocurrency
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and the creator of Cardano shared his thoughts on Cardano. The creator of the Ethereum-alternative believes the token is likely to beat competitors Bitcoin and Ethereum, in terms of market capitalization, through its mass adoption.
The week ahead – US Nonfarm Payrolls, EU flash CPI and US PCE inflation
Due to increasing concerns over deflationary pressures, recent thinking on further ECB rate hikes has been shifting to a possible pause when the central bank next meets in September. Since the start of the year the ECB has doubled rates to 4%, however anxiety is growing given the performance of the German economy which is on the cusp of three consecutive negative quarters.