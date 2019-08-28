USD/JPY consolidates in a range, just above mid-105.00s

- Recessionary fears continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand helped limit deeper losses.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action on Wednesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band above mid-105.00s.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the pair and led to a subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar remained supported by the fact that the US President Donald Trump softened his tone against China predicted that the two countries will be able to reach a trade deal.
US yield curve inversion likely to cap the upside
This coupled with a positive trading sentiment around global equity markets weighed on the Japanese Yen's perceived safe-haven status and further collaborated towards lending some support to the major, albeit growing concerns over global economic growth largely negated the positive factors and kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move, at least for now.
Meanwhile, the recent fall in the longer-term US Treasury bond yields deepened the inversion of the US yield curve to the lowest level since 2007 on Tuesday and pointed to the impending US recession. The phenomenon might continue to benefit the safe-haven Japanese Yen and hence, any attempted up-move runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Wednesday, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yield dynamics might continue to act as key determinants of the pair's momentum ahead of Thursday's important release of a revised estimate of the US GDP growth figures for the second quarter of 2019.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.73
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|105.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.34
|Daily SMA50
|107.37
|Daily SMA100
|108.75
|Daily SMA200
|109.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.18
|Previous Daily Low
|105.59
|Previous Weekly High
|106.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.26
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2200 as Johnson moves to suspend parliament
GBP/USD has tumbled down below 1.2200 as PM Boris Johnson is moving forward to block parliament until October 14th, potentially ramming through a hard Brexit.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, just above mid-105.00s
Recessionary fears continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. A modest pickup in the USD demand helped limit deeper losses.
Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area
Gold reversed an early dip to $1530 area and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range.
Forex Today: Relative calm after yield curve inversion, focus on trade and Italy's political deadline
Markets are calm after suffering on Tuesday. The US 10-year to 2-year bond yields remain inverted in a sign of an upcoming US recession. Reports suggest that China is preparing for the worst in trade wars as mistrust deepens.