USD/JPY consolidates in a range, holds comfortably above 107.00 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY remained confined in a narrow trading band through the early European session.
  • The prevalent offered tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any attempted positive move.
  • The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit deeper losses.

The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm direction and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, below mid-107.00s through the early European session.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the major and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on Tuesday. This comes on the back of the previous day's intraday pullback of around 30 pips from near two-week tops and suggests investors' reluctance to place any aggressive directional bet.

The ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases in the US dampened prospects for a swift recovery for the domestic economy and kept exerting some pressure on the USD. The greenback was also pressured by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which contributed towards capping any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair.

Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned and the USD/JPY pair, so far, has managed to hold above the 107.00 mark. The latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious disease remained supportive of the upbeat market mood, which undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and seemed to extend some support to the pair.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the broader risk sentiment will continue to influence the JPY's safe-haven demand. This along with the USD price dynamics might produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.28
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 107.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.26
Daily SMA50 107.48
Daily SMA100 107.54
Daily SMA200 108.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.54
Previous Daily Low 107.02
Previous Weekly High 107.44
Previous Weekly Low 106.67
Previous Monthly High 109.85
Previous Monthly Low 106.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 107
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

