USD/JPY consolidates in a range, below 108.00 handle

- Tuesday’s dismal US ISM PMI weighed on the USD and prompted some long-unwinding trade.
- A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD on Wednesday.
- Traders look forward to US ADP report for some short-term impetus ahead of Friday’s NFP.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher on Wednesday but lacked any strong follow-through and remained well within the striking distance of the overnight swing low.
The pair on Tuesday witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and fell around 85 pips from over one-week tops following the disappointing release of US ISM manufacturing PMI, which fell to 47.8 in September from 49.1 previous and missed consensus estimates by a big margin.
Remains at the mercy of USD/US bond yield dynamics
The reading marked the worst level since June 2009 and forced investors to start pricing in a higher probability of yet another interest rate cut by the Fed in October. This was reinforced by a sharp drop in the US Treasury bond yields, which exerted some heavy pressure on the US Dollar.
The data further bolstered fears of a US recession and weighed heavily on investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. The same was evident from a turnaround in the US equity markets, which provided an additional boost to the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and added to the selling bias.
However, a combination of supporting factors extended some support and provided a modest lift to the major during the Asian session on Wednesday. A modest bounce in the US bond yields underpinned the Greenback, which coupled with stability in equity markets remained supportive.
Meanwhile, the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the next key data risk - the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP on Friday.
In the meantime, the broader market risk-sentiment and the USD price dynamics will be looked upon for short-term trading impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the ADP report on the US private sector employment might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|107.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.67
|Daily SMA50
|107.08
|Daily SMA100
|107.79
|Daily SMA200
|109.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.48
|Previous Daily Low
|107.62
|Previous Weekly High
|108.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.96
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates recovery amid worries about the US economy
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, holding onto gains as the dollar remains pressured. Weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and disappointing auto sales weigh on the dollar. Odds of a rate cut have risen.
GBP/USD loses ground ahead of Boris Johnson's Brexit speech
GBP/USD is pressured below 1.23 amid elevated volatility due to Brexit uncertainty. PM Johnson is set to deliver a speech detailing his Brexit plan which the EU may reject.
USD/JPY: 107.45/40 restricts immediate declines
After the 108.48/50 resistance triggered the USD/JPY pair’s pullback, the prices are still above key short-term support confluence while taking the bids to 107.80 on early Wednesday.
Gold pulls back from 50-day EMA as risk-tone resettles
Following its pullback from early-August lows, Gold prices fail to remain strong as buyers await fresh signals of recent risk aversion. The yellow metal presently declines to $1,476.16 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
Forex Today: Dollar depressed on recession fears, Boris Johnson set to reveal Brexit ultimatum, more NFP hints
Concerns about the health of the US economy continue weighing on the US dollar. US auto sales may have slipped by some 12% after several carmakers reported double-digit drops.