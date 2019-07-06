USD/JPY consolidates in a range around mid-108.00s, NFP awaited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The USD remains depressed amid increasing bets for a Fed rate cut.
   •  Improving risk sentiment weighs on the JPY and lends some support.
   •  Investors now look forward to the US jobs report for a fresh impetus.

The USD/JPY pair held steady and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, around mid-108.00s through the Asian session on Friday.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the pair to build on this week's attempted bounce from nearly five-month lows and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on the last trading day of the week. 

The US Dollar remained on the defensive amid increasing bets that the Fed will eventually cut interest rates before the end of this year, reinforced by the recent comments from influential FOMC officials - including the Fed Chair Jerome Powell

The negative factor, to some extent, was negated by improving global risk sentiment, which was seen weighing on the Japanese Yen's relative safe-haven status and turned out to be the only factor helping limit any further downfall, at least for the time being.

Moreover, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's key event risk - the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP), which further collaborated to the consolidative price action.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.49
Today Daily Change 0.08
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 108.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.38
Daily SMA50 110.61
Daily SMA100 110.57
Daily SMA200 111.32
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.56
Previous Daily Low 108.02
Previous Weekly High 109.93
Previous Weekly Low 108.23
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.36
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

