- USD/JPY lacks any firm directional bias and oscillates in a narrow range on Monday.
- The underlying bearish sentiment around the USD continues to act as a headwind.
- An uptick in the US bond yields, the easing of COVID-19 curbs in China offer support.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and oscillates in a narrow trading band around the very important 200-day SMA through the early European session. The pair is currently trading just above mid-134.00s and remains well within the striking distance of a four-month low set on Friday amid sustained US Dollar selling.
As investors look past the upbeat US monthly jobs report released on Friday, expectations that the Fed will slow the pace of its policy tightening continue to weigh on the buck. In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, sinks to its lowest level since late June. Apart from this, the recent hawkish comments by Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Asahi Noguchi underpins the Japanese Yen and act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
That said, the latest optimism over the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in several Chinese cities keeps a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven JPY. Furthermore, a generally positive tone around the US Treasury bond yields offers some support to the USD/JPY pair and helps limit the downside, at least for the time being. The mixed fundamental backdrop is holding back traders from placing aggressive bets and leading to subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new week.
From a technical perspective, Friday's breakdown below the 200 DMA for the first time since February 2021 could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Furthermore, the USD/JPY pair's inability to attract any buyers or register a meaningful recovery adds credence to the negative outlook. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the major is down and supports prospects for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from a 32-year peak touched in October.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ISM Services PMI for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|134.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.16
|Daily SMA50
|144.14
|Daily SMA100
|141.14
|Daily SMA200
|134.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.98
|Previous Daily Low
|133.62
|Previous Weekly High
|139.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.62
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.0600 amid US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD is consolidating recent gains below 1.0600 in early Europe, as risk flows dominate on China's reopening optimism and weigh heavily on the US Dollar across the board. Eurozone Retail Sales and US ISM Services PMI are next of note.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2300 amid risk-on mood, US ISM PMI eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to the highest level in five months above 1.2300, as the US Dollar suffers sizeable losses amid a risk-on market profile. China expands its covid shift to Shanghai and Hangzhou, lifting the market mood. US ISM Services PMI eyed.
Gold recaptures 200DMA on a weekly basis, what’s next?
Gold price resumes the uptrend and hits five-month highs beyond the $1,800 mark. USD dumping extends as China reopening expands. Gold price closes the week above the 200-Daily Moving Average, eyes $1,814 next.
Assessing the chances of Bitcoin price revisiting $20,000 before 2022 ends
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation in the four-hour timeframe, indicative of a volatile move. The most plausible outcome of this range tightening would be a minor correction to rebalance the imbalance present to the downside.
The Week Ahead: China Trade, RBA, BOC and US PPI
The Australian central bank appears to be already getting cold feet when it comes to its own inflation busting strategy, even as the RBNZ hiked rates again by another 75bps at its most recent meeting.