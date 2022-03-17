USD/JPY consolidates in a range around 118.70 region, just below multi-year peak

- USD/JPY was seen consolidating its recent strong gains to the highest level since February 2016.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped the upside for the pair.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and continued lending support to the major.
- Investors also preferred to wait for the BoJ decision on Friday before placing fresh bullish bets.
The USD/JPY pair oscillated in a range through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the 118.70 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
The pair struggled to find acceptance above the 119.00 mark and for now, seems to have stalled its recent strong bullish run-up to the highest level since February 2016. As investors digested the much-awaited FOMC policy decision, modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair amid extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts.
As was widely expected, the Fed on Wednesday announced the start of the policy tightening cycle and hiked its target fund rate by 25 bps for the first time since 2018. The Fed also hinted to adopt a more aggressive policy to combat stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the so-called dot-plot indicated that the US central bank could raise rates at all the six remaining meetings in 2022. The decision, however, was in-line with expectations and failed to impress bulls.
In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded more hawkish and emphasised that the economy was strong enough to withstand tighter monetary policy. Powell further added that the US central bank could start shrinking its near $9 trillion balance sheet as soon as the next meeting in May. Conversely, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is anticipated to maintain the current accommodative policy stance at its upcoming policy meeting on Friday.
The divergence in the BoJ-Fed policy outlooks, along with the optimism over the possibility of a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine could undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, in turn, favours bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent strong upward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so. Traders, however, preferred to wait for the BoJ policy decision before placing fresh bullish bets.
In the meantime, the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Industrial Production data will be looked upon for some impetus. Apart from this, fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, the broader risk sentiment and the US bond yields should produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|118.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.84
|Daily SMA50
|115.29
|Daily SMA100
|114.69
|Daily SMA200
|112.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.12
|Previous Daily Low
|118.18
|Previous Weekly High
|117.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.81
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds gains around 1.3150 ahead of BOE rate decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, receding from weekly highs. Bulls turn cautious ahead of the BOE interest rate decision, Russia-Ukraine peace talks. BOE is up for the third consecutive rate-hike to tame inflation. The US dollar and Treasury yields fail to capitalize on the hawkish Fed outcome.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1050 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD is off the weekly high, trading below 1.1050 amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. The US dollar drops with the Treasury yields, in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed decision, keeping the downside cushioned. Lagarde, Russia-Ukraine peace talks in focus.
Gold recovers further from monthly low, upside potential seems limited
Gold gained traction for the second successive day and recovered further from the monthly low. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal.
XRP price sets sights on $1, but Ripple on-chain metrics remain lull
XRP price has triggered a massive breakout from an optimistic pattern, but the consolidation has caused it to remain rangebound. On-chain metrics hint at a minor blockade ahead.
BOE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A hat-trick and a difficult balancing act Premium
The BOE is eyeing a hat-trick, with the third straight 25 basis points (bps) rate hike at its March monetary policy meeting this Thursday. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown the central bank into a dilemma.