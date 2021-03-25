USD/JPY consolidates daily gains above 109.00 after US data

- USD/JPY stays calm above 109.00 despite renewed USD strength.
- Risk-averse market environment helps JPY find demand in early American session.
- Real GDP in US expanded by 4.3% in fourth quarter.
The USD/JPY gathered bullish momentum during the first half of the day and advanced to a daily high of 109.17. However, the pair seems to be struggling to push higher in the early American session and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 109.05.
USD/JPY moves sideways as market mood sours
The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by heavy losses witnessed in major European equity indexes and the US stock index futures, is helping the JPY find demand and stay resilient against its major rivals.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level in four months at 92.75 following the upbeat US data releases and allowed USD/JPY to stay in the positive territory.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the real GDP grew at an annual rate of 4.3% in the fourth quarter. This reading came in higher than the market expectation and the previous estimate of 4.1%. Additionally, the weekly report published by the US Department of Labor revealed that Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 684,000, the lowest reading since the pandemic started.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket in the remainder of the day but New York Federal Reserve President John Williams and Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will be delivering speeches.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|108.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.19
|Daily SMA50
|106.09
|Daily SMA100
|105.02
|Daily SMA200
|105.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.96
|Previous Daily Low
|108.45
|Previous Weekly High
|109.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.48
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18, hitting a new four-month low. US GDP beat estimates with 4.3% and jobless claims also came out better than projected with 684,000. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.