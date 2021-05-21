USD/JPY consolidates below 109 amid weaker USD

- USD/JPY remains depressed below 109 on Friday.
- US Treasury yields retreat weigh on the demand of the US dollar.
- Downbeat Japanese inflation data keep yen on lower ground.
The intense selling pressure surrounding the US dollar keeps USD/JPY pressurized below the 109 mark in the Asian session. The pair makes a range-bound trade and accumulates 10-pips movements.
At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading at 108.86, up 0.10% on the day.
US Treasury yields rose mildly on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year reaching 1.63% as investors appear to shrug off inflationary fear and expectations of sooner tightening of monetary policy. Fed officials restated that the economy is far from full recovery and downplayed inflation pressures to only be transitory.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the movement of the greenback against six majors, follows the benchmark 10-year yields and booked some heavy losses on Thursday, erasing the previous day’s gain to reach 89.72, with 0.49% loss.
On the other hand, despite concerns of coronavirus infections and the warning of Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, the yen gained on its safe-haven appeal amid the rout of selling in the US dollar. The Japanese Consumer Price dropped by 0.4% YoY in April. Price fell to 0.4% MoM, as the pandemic weighs on household spending.
As for now, traders turn their attention to the release of US PMI data Existing Home Sales data to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/JPY Additional Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|109.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.91
|Daily SMA50
|109.11
|Daily SMA100
|107.07
|Daily SMA200
|106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.34
|Previous Daily Low
|108.57
|Previous Weekly High
|109.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.35
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to key hurdles above 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the front foot around 1.2230 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The currency major pair bounced off the short-term key support area the previous day and is all set to confront the horizontal line comprising February-May peaks.
GBP/USD: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. Monthly resistance line, yearly top offer strong challenge to bulls. RSI, Momentum also signal a bumpy road ahead.
GBP/USD: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. Monthly resistance line, yearly top offer strong challenge to bulls. RSI, Momentum also signal a bumpy road ahead.
Bitcoin price capitulates while whales buy BTC at a discount
Bitcoin price has rallied over 40% from yesterday’s intra-day low to the price at time of writing ($41,728) but remains almost 35% below the all-time high of $64,899 printed on April 14.
Equities on the front-foot despite taper talk
Fed minutes may have highlighted the potential for tapering in the months ahead, yet markets are taking a more constructive approach. Widespread gains have brought calm after yesterdays jitters, although plans to allow Iran to ramp-up oil exports cast a shadow on Crude markets.