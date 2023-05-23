USD/JPY consolidates around mid-138.00s, bulls retain control near YTD top ahead of US PMIs

- USD/JPY pulls back after touching a fresh YTD peak on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- Elevated US bond yields continue to underpin the USD and act as a tailwind for the major.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
The USD/JPY pair eases from the vicinity of the 139.00 mark, or a fresh YTD peak touched earlier this Tuesday and remains on the defensive heading into the European session. The pair currently trades with a mild negative bias, around the 138.50-138.45 region, though any meaningful pullback still seems elusive.
The US Dollar (USD) holds steady just below a two-month high touched last Friday amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to continue hiking interest rates, which, in turn, should act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, a slew of influential FOMC members on Monday reaffirmed market bets that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer. This, along with hopes that US politicians can come together on a debt ceiling deal, keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated and continues to benefit the Greenback.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond rose for a seventh day in a row on Monday and registered its longest winning streak since April 2022. The resultant widening of the US-Japan rate differential, along with a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), undermine the Japanese Yen (JPY) and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair, warranting caution for bearish traders. In fact, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday the central bank will continue easing with yield curve control.
The aforementioned supportive fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Hence, any subsequent downtick is more likely to get bought into and remain limited ahead of Tuesday's release of the flash US PMI prints, due later during the early North American session. The US economic docket also features New Home Sales data and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the US debt ceiling talks, should influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|138.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.79
|Daily SMA50
|133.97
|Daily SMA100
|133.22
|Daily SMA200
|137.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.69
|Previous Daily Low
|137.49
|Previous Weekly High
|138.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.65
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
