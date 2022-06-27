- USD/JPY gained some positive traction on Monday, though lacked any strong follow-through buying.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended support amid rising US bond yields.
- Upbeat US Durable Goods Orders failed to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus to the pair.
The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying on the first day of a new week and rallied over 100 pips from the daily swing low, around mid-134.00s. Spot prices shot to a two-day high during the early North American session, though seemed struggling to capitalize on the move amid modest US dollar weakness.
The greenback did attract some buying following the release of upbeat US Durable Goods Orders, which unexpectedly rose by 0.7% in May. Adding to this, orders excluding transportation items also surpassed estimates and recorded a growth of 0.7% during the reported month. That said, reducing odds for more aggressive Fed rate hikes kept the USD bulls on the defensive and acted as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
The fundamental backdrop, however, supports prospects for the resumption of the recent strong bullish run to a 24-year peak touched. The recent sharp decline in commodity prices eased fears about a further rise in inflationary pressures and boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which might continue to undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen and act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
The risk-on impulse pushed the US Treasury bond yields and resulted in the widening of the US-Japan yield differential. Apart from this, a big divergence in the policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (dovish) and the Federal Reserve (hawkish) favours bullish traders. Hence, any meaningful pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|135.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.19
|Daily SMA50
|130.52
|Daily SMA100
|124.7
|Daily SMA200
|119.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.4
|Previous Daily Low
|134.35
|Previous Weekly High
|136.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.26
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0600 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.0600 during the American trading hours on Monday. Following the mixed data releases, the US Dollar Index extended its slide below 104.00 and fueled the pair's rally in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD reverses direction, reclaims 1.2300
Following a dip below 1.2250 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its course and reclaimed 1.2300. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback helps the pair push higher in the American session as investors assess the latest data releases.
Gold bears gearing up for a breakout
XAUUSD is slowly gaining bearish traction, with sellers now aligned at lower levels. Gold advanced throughout the first half of the day, but trimmed gains and trades near a daily low of $1,820.63, as the dollar gathered momentum ahead of the US opening.
Everything you need to know about Shiba Inu’s Ryoshi Vision rewards before June 29
ShibaSwap, the native decentralized exchange of the Shiba Inu coin project, announced the distribution of Ryoshi Vision rewards within the next 48 to72 hours from June 26, 2022.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!