- USD/JPY bears in town but the price consolidates in 132 area.
- Bulls eye a correction from supporting territory.
USD/JPY is flat on the day near 132.40 and consolidating the drop that occurred into the 130.60s in an extension of the late December drive to the downside. The US Dollar firmed on Thursday but as measured by the DXY index vs. a basket of currencies, it has so far failed to meaningfully recoup the 3.8% slump that followed Tuesday's Bank of Japan (BoJ) news. Nevertheless, US data has supported the hawkish sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed).
US data keeps Fed sentiment alive
The Department of Labor said Weekly Jobless Claims in the US rose less than expected. Seasonally adjusted numbers of initial Unemployment Claims rose by 2,000 to 216,000 in the week ended Dec. 17. The consensus on Econoday was for a 225,000 print. The previous week's level was revised up by 3,000 to 214,000. The four-week moving average tallied 221,750, sliding by 6,250 from the previous week's revised average of 228,000. Unadjusted claims declined by 4,064 on a weekly basis to 247,867. Consequently, the DXY rallied into the 104.50s from a low of 103.75 but stays far below the highs for the month near 107.20 while US Treasury yields also edge up following the data on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Japan's core Consumer Prices climbed 3.7% in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food but includes oil costs, matched a median market forecast for a 3.7% increase. Shortly afterwards, the October meeting minutes were released by the Bank of Japan:
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.35
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|132.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.23
|Daily SMA50
|141.49
|Daily SMA100
|141.17
|Daily SMA200
|135.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.72
|Previous Daily Low
|131.64
|Previous Weekly High
|138.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD: Recovery needs validation from 0.6700
AUD/USD extends bounce off short-term key support line. Bullish crossover by important HMAs keeps buyers hopeful of overcoming the key hurdle. Eight-day-old resistance line adds to the upside filters. Bears need a successful break of 0.6630 to retake control.
EUR/USD floats above 1.0580 support
EUR/USD fades late Thursday’s corrective bounce off short-term key support as it retreats to 1.0590 during Friday’s Asian session. Downbeat RSI keeps bears hopeful of meeting 1.0440 support confluence.
Gold licks its wounds ahead of Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation
Gold price makes rounds to $1,793 as bears take a breather after a two-day losing streak during Friday’s sluggish morning. The yellow metal stays bearish amid hawkish hopes from the Federal Reserve (Fed), especially after the firmer United States statistics.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried receives bail approval for $250 million
The FTX saga continues to leave the world surprised, with the federal court approving bail for ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Despite having a barrage of charges to his name and being labeled as a “flight risk” by the Bahamian authorities, the United States court has given him conditional bail.
Bye-bye santa rally, grinch selloff is here to stay
The Grinch selloff is firmly in place after Micron delivered a gloomy outlook and as better-than-expected US economic data supported the Fed's case for more ongoing rate increases. Global coordinated central bank tightening has yet to fully impact most of the economic readings for the major economies.