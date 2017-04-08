USD/JPY consolidated near 7-week lows, awaits NFP for fresh impetus

USD/JPY consolidated near 7-week lows, awaits NFP for fresh impetusBy Haresh Menghani
The USD/JPY pair has managed to bounce off lower levels and is currently holding in neutral territory around the 110.00-110.10 region.
Earlier during Asian session on Friday, the pair weakened to retest 7-week lows despite weaker average cash earnings figures from Japan, slumping 0.4% for June as compared to a 0.6% gain seen in the previous month. Persistent US Dollar weakness, on growing worries over the US President Donald Trump's alleged links with Russia, was seen weighing on the major.
Meanwhile, dip buying interest seems to have emerged at lower levels as investors seemed reluctant to initiate aggressive bets ahead of the closely watched NFP report, which might influence the Fed's near-term monetary policy outlook and provide some immediate respite for the greenback.
• US: Nonfarm payrolls likely to rise by 175,000 in July – Danske Bank
The up-move, however, lacked conviction amid prevalent cautious sentiment around Asian equity markets, which benefitted the Japanese Yen's safe-haven appeal and kept a lid on the pair's recovery from the lowest level since mid-June.
Technical outlook
Omkar Godbole, Analyst and Editor at FXStreet writes: "The pair has formed higher lows - 108.13, 108.80 - on the monthly 50-MA, which has bottomed out and is sloping upwards. As of now, the spot is trading below its weekly 50-MA of 110.45. The pair could leave another higher low around the weekly 50-MA if wage growth figures print higher than expected. Such a move would open up upside towards 112.30. On the other hand, a weaker-than-expected wage growth data would add credence to the bearish breakdown on the yield curve chart and open doors for a sell-off to 108.80-108.13 levels."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.