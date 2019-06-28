- USD/JPY awaits the G20 outcome with the mixed sentiment in the lead in keeping price in a tight range.
- The retreats below 108.00 signals that the descending channel in the daily chart remains in place.
USD/JPY was unchanged overnight at 107.75, moving down from a short spell on 108 handle printing a high of 108.16. In Tokyo, the pair is currently trading at 107.70, having ranged between 107.65 and 107.82. The markets are in anticipation of the G20 events this weekend being held in Japan.
Overnight, the Wall Street Journal explained that China will insist the US remove its ban on US technology sales to Huawei and lift existing tariffs on Chinese imports. Chinese media and commentators have also been discouraging. However, risks can get a lift should there be an agreement to a ceasefire and USD/JPY's upside would be compelling on a rally in global equities. Considering the Fed's assessment of the headwinds, such a positive outcome would also dial down expectations of aggressive Fed cuts, potentially shaking out the bears and speculative positions recently taken up which has weighed heavily on the greenback. Markets are pricing 33bp of easing at the July meeting, with a total of four cuts priced by mid-2020.
US GDP comes in line
As for US data, the US pending home sales rose 1.1% in May, close to expectations, a welcome gain aided by lower interest rates. Analysts at Westpac also noted the key US Q1 GDP outcome, "Growth was left unrevised at a 3.1% annualised pace; consumer spending was nudged lower while business investment was stronger than previously estimated. The lack of any meaningful revisions leaves Q2 GDP growth tracking estimates largely untouched at around 2%."
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet explained that looking at the technical picture, the rally of USD/JPY was capped by the strong 108.15 zone and finished practically flat, signaling that the greenback would need more arguments in order to break that level:
"The area at 108.10/15 is where the 20-day SMA, a downtrend line and a horizontal resistance converges. A consolation above will likely signal a bottom and point to more gains over the next days. The next strong resistance is 108.00. The move lower from 108.15 and the retreat below 108.00 signals that the descending channel in the daily chart remains in place. However, ahead of the Asian session, not much should be expected. The bias points to the downside and it could drop to 107.50 (horizontal / 20 SMA in four hours chart), below that level will reinforce the mentioned outlook."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 200-day MA for three straight days
EUR/USD could make a renewed push for a sustained break above 1.14 today, having defended the crucial 200-day moving average (MA) support for the last three days. Weekly indicator is bullish for first since April 2018.
GBP/USD on a back foot below 1.2700 as Brexit pessimism weighs on trade sentiment
With the no-deal Brexit supporter Boris Johnson being in the lead to become the UK PM, the cable shows less response to other macro headlines while being short of data at home and trading near 1.2675 at the initial Asian session.
USD/JPY: Consolidate sin tight range ahead of G20
USD/JPY was unchanged overnight at 107.75, moving down from a short spell on 108 handle printing a high of 108.16. In Tokyo, the pair is currently trading at 107.70, having ranged between 107.65 and 107.82.
Gold: 4-HR stochastics are turning positive
4-HR stochastics are turning positive although there remains a mixed outlook on the charts with daily readings in oversold territory still. The price remains on the verge of a 50% retracement of the 20th June spike and a break there.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145. The market has had a bullish opening this Friday as the price has gone up to $11,325.