USD/JPY comes crashing back to earth, eyes on geopolitics and the Fed

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • USD/JPY on the backfoot, sharply down as dollar crumbles ahead of the Fed.
  • Little rhyme nor reason to the yen's sudden appreciation, but had been technically undervalued. 

USD/JPY is down to test a critical support level, losing a further 0.66% on the day, so far, having dropped from a high of 108.54 to a low of 107.62, extending the 5th June decline. 

The US dollar is trying to come up for air but it keeps being washed out by additional waves of supply. At the time of writing, the DXY is underwater by 0.42% and printing a fresh low in a sell-off which commenced 26th May from 99.77.

Yesterday, markets officially said goodbye to the longest US cycle in history as the National Bureau of Economic Research declared that the US has been in a recession since February, thus ending a 128-month expansion. Global equities have been a mix though, especially when noting the divergence between Wall Street and its counterparts in Asia.

The US markets are buoyed by the Fed announcing that their “Main Street” program, which will open soon to eligible lenders, would be available to more businesses. Expectations are of a dovish outcome at their meeting this week which should also underpin robust stock prices. 

Little rhyme nor reason to the yen's sudden rally

However, there is little rhyme nor reason to the yen's sudden appreciation, although it should be noted that speculative capital is bound to be way below regular levels.

Given Japan's surplus status which attracts safe-haven investment, bouts of flow could be exaggerated through the yen. In these times, however, the same would apply to any other currency for that matter, just look at the Aussie

Geopolitics coming back to the fore

Meanwhile, one antagonist of late has been with the breakdown of relations between the North and South of Korea. The North has cited that South Korean authorities have “connived” to carry out “hostile acts” against the country. 

There had been news that North Korea will shut down a liaison office that it shares with South Korea and sever other official communication including a leaders’ hotline. The KCNA also reported that “this measure is the first step of the determination to completely shut down all contact means with South Korea and get rid of unnecessary things.” 

This could partly help to explain why the yen has outperformed the rest of the G10s vs the US dollar. Additionally, trade wars are never far from the market's mind which would usually serve to support both the yen and USD. It would appear, however, that this is a dollar story at this juncture, coupled with positioning ahead of the Fed this week and an overly stretched bearish position in the yen.

USD/JPY levels

 

Overview
Today last price 107.72
Today Daily Change -0.71
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 108.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.86
Daily SMA50 107.66
Daily SMA100 108.29
Daily SMA200 108.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.69
Previous Daily Low 108.24
Previous Weekly High 109.85
Previous Weekly Low 107.38
Previous Monthly High 108.09
Previous Monthly Low 105.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.8

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1350 as the dollar takes a breather

EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1350 as the dollar takes a breather

EUR/USD is surging toward 1.1350, as the dollar recovery seems to fade. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday. Weak German and French figures are countered by hopes for new stimulus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.27 amid the UK reopening

GBP/USD advances toward 1.27 amid the UK reopening

GBP/USD is clawing its way back to 1.27 as the greenback is moving down and amid optimism about the UK's exit from lockdown. 

GBP/USD News

“Do or die” moment on the crypto board

“Do or die” moment on the crypto board

The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.

Read more

XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710

XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710

The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven. 

Gold News

WTI pressured, hopes of higher prices fading below $40 a barrel

WTI pressured, hopes of higher prices fading below $40 a barrel

WTI is currently trading at $37.87, offered on the day by 0.9% having fallen from a high of $38.83 to a low of $37.10 as the $40 handle made for too much technical resistance.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures