USD/JPY closes near monthly highs ahead of US PPI data

- The pair saw green for 4 consecutive days of gains and close near the 145.00 critical resistance.
- The Yen lost ground following Japan´s PPI data for July came in lower- than- expected.
- US soft inflation data for July capped the USD gains. Eyes on PPI figures on Friday.
At the end of Thursday’s session, the USD/JPY jumped to a monthly high and closed near the 144.80 area, seeing more than 0.40% of daily gains. This could be justified by disappointing Japan's inflation figures released for July, which pressured the Yen, as investors placed dovish bets by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). On the US side, the weak Consumer Price Index figures from July capped the USD gains but traded resilient against its rivals. Investors await Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US from July on Friday to have a better understanding of the inflation outlook of the US to place their bets on the next Federal Reserve (Fed) decisions.
After July’s headline CPI from the US decreased to 3.2% YoY and the Core measure to 4.7%, investors foresee PPI from the same month falling to 2.3%. In that sense, additional evidence of inflation decelerating may fuel more dovish bets on the USD and limit the pair’s upside momentum.
However, on the Japanese side, July’s PPI advanced 0.1%, lower than the 0.2% expected. It's worth mentioning that the BoJ express that as long as inflation doesn’t meet the bank’s forecast, they won’t leave their dovish stance, so monetary policy divergences may continue to pressure the JPY.
USD/JPY Levels to watch
Per the daily chart analysis, the USD/JPY has a bullish technical bias for the short term, with Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) residing in positive territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also exhibits a northward slope above its midline, emphasising the presence of intense buying pressure. At the same time, the MACD, with its green bars, highlights the strengthening bullish momentum of the USD/JPY. Also, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMAs), implying that the bulls retain control on a broader scale.
Support levels: 144.50, 144.00, 142.00.
Resistance levels: 145.00, 145.50, 146.00.
USD/JPY Daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.99
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|143.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.1
|Daily SMA50
|141.48
|Daily SMA100
|138.23
|Daily SMA200
|136.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.75
|Previous Daily Low
|143
|Previous Weekly High
|143.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.69
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1000; DXY above 102.50 Premium
EUR/USD retreated from its two-week highs, dropping below 1.1000 due to the strength of the US Dollar. The DXY recorded its highest daily close in a month, surpassing 102.50 following the release of US CPI data. Further US inflation data is expected on Friday with the release of the PPI.
GBP/USD falls to one-week lows under 1.2700
GBP/USD initially spiked above 1.2800 during the early American session but later reversed its direction. It broke below the 1.2700 level and reached a one-week low near 1.2665, largely due to broad-based strength in the US Dollar. On Friday, the UK will report growth data, while the US will release wholesale inflation figures.
XAU/USD Current price: $1,920.25 The United States Premium
Gold prices remain under selling pressure on Wednesday, trading around $1,920 after peaking for the day at $1,930.09 following the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index.
DOGE could lose to Cardano as Dogecoin struggles with a four-month-old barrier
Dogecoin price has not made a splash in quite some time now, and the cryptocurrencies that have, such as Cardano, seem to be making the most of it. The meme coin now stands to lose its spot as the seventh biggest cryptocurrency unless DOGE traders decide to make a big move.
NVDA stock breaks below 50-day SMA
Nvidia (NVDA) stock broke below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Wednesday for the first time since early January, signaling an end to the semiconductor’s robust rally in the first half of the year.