USD/JPY closes in on multi-month highs above 109.00

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY is posting strong daily gains above 109.00.
  • US Dollar Index stays within a touching distance of 92.00 after US data.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push higher.

The USD/JPY pair preserved its bullish momentum in the early trading hours of the American session and was last seen gaining 0.57% on a daily basis at 109.12. If USD/JPY manages to break above 109.25, it will renew its highest level since June.

Broad USD strength continues to support USD/JPY 

With American traders entering the market, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to push higher and helped the greenback gather strength. At the moment, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 4.6% on the day at 1.612% and the US Dollar Index is rising 0.55% at 91.90.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday that the Core Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 2.5% in February from 2% in January. This reading came in slightly lower than the market expectation of 2.6% but was largely ignored by market participants.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes opened the day mixed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average registering modest gains and the S%P 500 Index falling by around 0.5% after the opening bell.

Later in the session, the University of Michigan will release the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index report for March. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.06
Today Daily Change 0.62
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 108.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.66
Daily SMA50 105.13
Daily SMA100 104.64
Daily SMA200 105.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.81
Previous Daily Low 108.36
Previous Weekly High 108.64
Previous Weekly Low 106.37
Previous Monthly High 106.69
Previous Monthly Low 104.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.17

 

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment

EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, stabilizing as US yields are off their highs and the market mood is marginally better. US Consumer Sentiment data is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.

GBP/USD News

Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment

Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment

The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.

Read more

Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance

Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance

The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%. 

Read more

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures