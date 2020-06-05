USD/JPY clings to post-NFP gains, steady above mid-109.00s ahead of Trump

- USD/JPY gained some follow-through traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
- Upbeat NFP report boosted the global risk sentiment and undermined the safe-haven JPY.
- The intraday USD bounce got an additional boost from a strong pickup in the US bond yields.
- Investors now look forward to Trump’s news conference on jobs number at 14:00 GMT.
The intraday USD buying picked up pace during the early North American session and lifted the USD/JPY pair further beyond mid-109.00s, or over two-month tops.
The pair prolonged its positive move witnessed over the past four trading session and gained some strong follow-through traction following the release of surprisingly stronger-than-expected US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP showed that the US economy unexpectedly added 2.50 million jobs in May as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a loss of 8 million jobs.
Adding to this, the unemployment rate edged lower to 13.3% from 14.7% in April, beating market expectations by a big margin. The data added to the recent optimism over a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economic recovery and added credence to the outlook that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was already over.
The data largely offset concerns about a further escalation in the US-China tensions and provided an additional boost to the already stronger global risk sentiment. This, in turn, weighed heavily on the safe-haven Japanese yen, which coupled with a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand contributed to the USD/JPY pair's rally to the highest level since March 26.
The greenback built on its intraday bounce and was further underpinned by the post-NFP spike in the US Treasury bond yields.
With the latest leg up, the pair has now rallied over 250 pips from the vicinity of the 107.00 mark, tested last Friday. Hence, it will now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or opt to take some profits off the table amid slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts.
Moving ahead, investors will now take cues from the US President Donald Trump's news conference on the latest jobs report, scheduled at 1400 GMT.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|109.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.67
|Daily SMA50
|107.62
|Daily SMA100
|108.31
|Daily SMA200
|108.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.2
|Previous Daily Low
|108.62
|Previous Weekly High
|107.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.08
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falling as NFP rises by 2.5 million
EUR/USD is below 1.1320, off the highest levels since March. The ECB's €600 billion top-up to the stimulus program is boosting the common currency but the dollar benefits from demand.
GBP/USD retreats from highs ahead of Barnier's speech
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 but off the new 11-week highs ahead of the Chief EU Negotiator Barnier's speech amid deadlocked Brexit talks.
Gold: Dives to fresh 1-month tops on stellar NFP report
Gold witnessed some aggressive selling in reaction to upbeat NFP report. Surging US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to the bearish pressure. A break below 50-day SMA might have paved the way for a further slide.
Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply
Greyscale floods the market with fresh money to satisfy the demand of its clients. Investors, willing to pay a 29% surcharge for exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the legal and operational inconveniences. Market remains at risk on the verge of new bullish territory.
WTI refreshes multi-month tops above $38, OPEC+ to meet Saturday
WTI (July futures on Nymex) hit a new three-month high at 38.27 in the last hour, now consolidating the latest uptick just above 38.00, up nearly 2% on the day.