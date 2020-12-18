USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through beyond mid-103.00s

- USD/JPY staged a modest recovery from nine-month lows set in the previous session.
- A modest USD short-covering bounce turned out to be a key factor behind the uptick.
- US stimulus hopes could limit the attempted USD recovery and cap gains for the pair.
- The latest BoJ monetary policy decision did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
The USD/JPY pair held on to its Asian session gains, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the move further beyond mid-103.00s.
The pair gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and moved further away from nine-month lows, or sub-103.00 levels touched on Thursday. The US dollar staged a modest recovery from two-and-half-year lows, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors extending some support to the USD/JPY pair.
The pair maintained its bid tone after the Bank of Japan announced its latest monetary policy decision and extended its special program aimed at easing corporate financing pressures by six months. The BoJ maintained the yield target on the 10-year Japan government bond at around 0% and the short-term interest target at -0.1%.
In the post-meeting press conference, the BoJ Governor, Haruhiko Kuroda said that yield curve control is functioning properly and that the central bank is not planning to review negative rates, or change overshooting commitment. Kuroda further added that it will take time to hit the 2% price target and the economic recovery will only be moderate.
In the absence of any major shift in the policy outlook, the BoJ turned out to be a non-event for the market. That said, prospects for more US fiscal stimulus held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped gains for the USD/JPY pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further recovery.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|103.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.09
|Daily SMA50
|104.5
|Daily SMA100
|105.16
|Daily SMA200
|106.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.56
|Previous Daily Low
|102.88
|Previous Weekly High
|104.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.82
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.35 as intense Brexit talks continue
GBP/USD has is battling 1.35 as Brexit talks continue despite differences. Fishing remains the main obstacle in what is described as the "moment of truth." UK retail sales beat expectations and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.2250 as
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2250 The greenback is rising amid pre-holiday profit-taking and a lack of closure on Brexit and US stimulus talks.
XAU/USD stuck in the $1880s amid conflicting forces
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have remained largely rangebound thus far this Friday and have for the most part stuck within $1880-$1890 parameters. On the day, the precious metal trades with minor losses of around $2 or 0.1%.
How to trade the Christmas period
Christmas is almost upon us. Many of us will be taking a welcome break from the trading screens. But the Forex market never sleep! The common question I get asked at this time of the year is how will the conditions change and how best to trade the festive season?
Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.