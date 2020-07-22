USD/JPY clings to modest gains near session tops, around 107.00 mark

- USD/JPY once again attracts some dip-buying near the 106.65-60 horizontal support.
- The impasse over additional US fiscal stimulus held the USD bulls on the defensive.
- Concerns over worsening US-China relations might keep a lid on any strong gains.
The USD/JPY pair was seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls looking to build on the intraday positive move beyond the 107.00 mark.
The pair stalled its retracement slide from near two-week tops – set on Monday – and once again managed to attract some buying near the 106.65-60 horizontal support. The uptick was supported by some intraday US dollar rebound, though lacked any strong follow-through and seems more likely to remain capped amid a combination of negative factors.
Worries that the second wave of the coronavirus infections could delay the US economic recovery, coupled with the impasse over the next round of US economic stimulus measures kept the USD bulls on the defensive. It is worth reporting that Republicans and Democrats have been struggling to reach consensus on a $3 trillion relief bill.
Adding to this, concerns over worsening US-China relations could benefit the safe-haven Japanese yen and further collaborate towards limiting the upside for the USD/JPY pair. Diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further after the United States abruptly ordered China to close its consulate in Houston.
US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the consulate was directed to close "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information." China was quick to respond and threatened to retaliate with firm countermeasures, sparking fears that the latest dispute could halt the US-China trade deal.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Conversely, a sustained breakthrough the 1065-60 support zone will confirm a near-term bearish break and set the stage for a slide back towards June monthly swing lows, around the 106.05 region.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|106.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.28
|Daily SMA50
|107.47
|Daily SMA100
|107.53
|Daily SMA200
|108.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.37
|Previous Daily Low
|106.68
|Previous Weekly High
|107.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.67
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.91
