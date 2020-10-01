USD/JPY clings to modest gains near mid-105.00s, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday amid fading safe-haven demand.
  • Hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus remained supportive of the prevalent upbeat market mood.
  • Investors now look forward to the US economic docket for some meaningful trading opportunities.

The USD/JPY pair edged higher during the Asian session and recovered a part of the previous day's modest losses, albeit lacked any strong follow-through beyond mid-105.00s.

The global risk sentiment got a strong boost on the back of renewed hopes for the US fiscal stimulus. This was evident from a bullish trading sentiment around the equity markets, which undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and assisted the USD/JPY pair to regain some traction on Thursday. However, a softer tone surrounding the US dollar kept a lid on any further gains for the major.

The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a lot of progress on long-awaited COVID-19 relief legislation. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Mitch McConnell said that the two sides remain far apart. The conflicting messages held investors from placing aggressive bullish bets, indicating that plenty of underlying caution still remains.

Meanwhile, the downside for the greenback is likely to remain cushioned on the back of robust US macro data released on Wednesday. The ADP reported that private-sector employment grew by 749K in September as compared to market expectations of 650K. Adding to this, Chicago PMI surged to the highest level since the end of 2018 in September and reflected the resilience of the broader US economy.

Market participants now look forward to Thursday's US economic docket, featuring the releases of the final version of the September Manufacturing PMI, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, core PCE Price Index and the ISM Manufacturing PMI. The data, along with developments over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Barring any immediate reaction, the USD/JPY pair is more likely to remain confined in a range as investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's US monthly jobs report (NFP). Moreover, the recent price action constituted the formation of a rectangle, making it prudent to wait for a break in either direction before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.49
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 105.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.56
Daily SMA50 105.79
Daily SMA100 106.63
Daily SMA200 107.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.8
Previous Daily Low 105.4
Previous Weekly High 105.7
Previous Weekly Low 104
Previous Monthly High 106.55
Previous Monthly Low 104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

