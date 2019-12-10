  • USD/JPY gains some traction amid improving risk sentiment.
  • Sliding US bond yields, subdued USD demand capped gains.
  • The key focus will remain on the latest FOMC policy update.

The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the Asian session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of the overnight trading range, above mid-108.00s.

Having found some support near the 108.45-40 region (last week's swing lows), the pair managed to gain some traction on Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped three consecutive days of losing streak.

Upside seems limited ahead of FOMC

In absence of any fresh development on the US-China trade front, a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment undermined the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven demand and extended some support to the major.

It is worth mentioning that the US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, as reported by Bloomberg, said that the US is unlikely to impose more tariffs on around $156 billion worth Chinese products on December 15.

Meanwhile, the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields, ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC decision on Wednesday, kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and capped any strong positive move for the major.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the recent pullback from six-month tops is over and positioning for any further appreciation amid absent market-moving economic releases.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.63
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 108.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.85
Daily SMA50 108.54
Daily SMA100 107.82
Daily SMA200 108.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.68
Previous Daily Low 108.43
Previous Weekly High 109.73
Previous Weekly Low 108.43
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD off the highs amid election action, ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD off the highs amid election action, ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, off the highs as the election campaign hits the final stretch with the Conservatives remaining in the lead. UK GDP for October is due shortly.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edges up amid trade headlines, ahead of German figures

EUR/USD edges up amid trade headlines, ahead of German figures

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, marginally higher. Markets are optimistic that the US-Sino trade war would not escalate. The German ZEW survey is expected to show better sentiment.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Hope for two Trump trade deals, Boris on the back foot, Fed,ECB awaited

Forex Today: Hope for two Trump trade deals, Boris on the back foot, Fed,ECB awaited

Markets are cautiously optimistic as Soony Perdue, the US Agriculture Secretary, said that he "does not believe" that tariffs against China will be implemented on December 15. Negotiations between the world's largest economies continue ahead of the deadline. Gold and the yen are stable.

Read more

Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel

Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel

Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,461 per Oz in Asia. The yellow metal is trapped in a sideways channel, represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful

USD/JPY: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful

USD/JPY wavers around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fib) after bouncing off near-term key support. The immediate falling resistance line restricts the upside towards 23.6% Fib. A downside break below the support line can recall sub-108 territory.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures