USD/JPY clings to modest gains, bulls struggle to make it through 108.00 mark

USD/JPY regains positive traction on Monday amid a pickup in the USD demand.

Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned the JPY and capped any strong gains.

The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early North-American session and was last seen trading around the 107.80 region.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's modest pullback. The uptick marked the third day of a positive move in the previous four and was sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand.

Despite a steady decline in the number of new coronavirus cases and death, investors remain concerns over the economic fallout from the pandemic. Market worries were further aggravated by a downward spiral in crude oil prices, which benefitted the USD's status as the global reserve currency.

This comes amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which was evident from a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets. The risk-off mood underpinned the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and turned out to be the only factor that seemed to cap any strong gains for the pair.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some a sustained strength beyond the 108.00-108.10 supply zone before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. In the absence of any relevant market moving economic releases, the pair remains at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics.

