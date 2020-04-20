USD/JPY clings to modest gains, bulls struggle to make it through 108.00 mark

- USD/JPY regains positive traction on Monday amid a pickup in the USD demand.
- Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned the JPY and capped any strong gains.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early North-American session and was last seen trading around the 107.80 region.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's modest pullback. The uptick marked the third day of a positive move in the previous four and was sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand.
Despite a steady decline in the number of new coronavirus cases and death, investors remain concerns over the economic fallout from the pandemic. Market worries were further aggravated by a downward spiral in crude oil prices, which benefitted the USD's status as the global reserve currency.
This comes amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which was evident from a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets. The risk-off mood underpinned the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and turned out to be the only factor that seemed to cap any strong gains for the pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some a sustained strength beyond the 108.00-108.10 supply zone before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. In the absence of any relevant market moving economic releases, the pair remains at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|107.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.59
|Daily SMA50
|108.56
|Daily SMA100
|108.89
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.09
|Previous Daily Low
|107.3
|Previous Weekly High
|108.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.93
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh
Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood.
WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%
WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.
Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate
Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.