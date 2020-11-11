USD/JPY clings to modest daily gains, lacks follow-through beyond mid-105.00s

- USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying near the 105.00 mark and moved back closer to multi-week tops.
- Concerns about ever-increasing COVID-19 cases in the US held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets.
- A sustained move beyond a descending trend-line is needed to support prospects for additional gains.
The USD/JPY pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early North American session, albeit struggled to extend the momentum beyond mid-105.00s.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to attract some dip-buying near the key 105.00 psychological mark and inch back closer to three-week tops set at the beginning of this week. The latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. The risk-on flow undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and helped the USD/JPY pair to gain some traction.
Adding to this, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand – led by the emergence of some heavy selling in the euro and pound – provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the USD/JPY pair's uptick. However, concerns about the economic fallout from the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major.
Meanwhile, the imposition of stricter restrictions in several US states now seemed to have revived hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus measures to support the economy. This could further collaborate towards capping the upside for the greenback. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair.
From a technical perspective, the pair was last seen hovering near a multi-month-old descending trend-line resistance. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of this week's strong rebound from the vicinity of the 103.00 mark, or near eight-month lows tested on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|105.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.77
|Daily SMA50
|105.27
|Daily SMA100
|105.88
|Daily SMA200
|106.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.49
|Previous Daily Low
|104.82
|Previous Weekly High
|105.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.18
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to around 1.1750 amid ECB dovishness, covid concerns
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 as ECB member Knot reiterated intentions to add stimulus in December. ECB President Lagarde echoed these comments. Concerns about the increase in Europe's covid cases are weighing.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime
GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Ireland's Coveney said talks could fall apart. Covid headlines are also in play.
XAU/USD remains depressed near $1975 level, lacks follow-through
Gold struggled to preserve intraday gains and turned negative during the European session. The risk-on mood, a modest USD uptick exerted some downward pressure on the commodity. COVID-19 jitters, reviving hopes for US fiscal stimulus helped limit the downside for the metal.
Are currency markets shifting to comparative economics?
Vaccine promise upends equity and credit markets over two days. Equities race higher on Monday setting new records. Dollar rises reversing its risk-on, risk-off trading posture.
WTI pushes higher and reaches 2-month peaks around $43.00
WTI extends the upside to the $43.00 level on Wednesday. Optimism following Biden’s win and COVID-19 vaccine support prices. EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes in on Thursday.