USD/JPY clings to intraday gains near 108.70-80 region

- USD/JPY regained positive traction on Wednesday amid renewed USD buying interest.
- A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive.
- Investors look forward to the release of the US CPI report for a fresh trading impetus.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the early part of the European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, around the 108.70-80 region.
Following the previous day's pullback from the highest level since June 2020, the pair attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and was being supported by renewed US dollar buying interest. Investors remain hopeful that the successful COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and massive US fiscal spending will boost the US economic recovery. This, in turn, helped revive the USD demand and assisted the USD/JPY pair to regain traction.
Apart from this, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields provided an additional boost to the greenback and further inspired bullish traders. The upbeat US economic outlook has been fueling speculations for a possible uptick in US inflation. This has further raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period and continued prompting some selling in the US fixed income market.
Hence, Wednesday key focus will remain on the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release later during the early North American session. The data, along with a critical ten-year bond-auction in the US, will now play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics ahead of next week's FOMC monetary policy meeting. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
From a technical perspective, the overnight slide might still be categorised as a corrective pullback. A fresh leg up on Wednesday favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. That said, overbought RSI (14) on the daily chart warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|108.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.29
|Daily SMA50
|104.92
|Daily SMA100
|104.57
|Daily SMA200
|105.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.24
|Previous Daily Low
|108.42
|Previous Weekly High
|108.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.37
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.84
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1850 amid dollar’s rebound, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD extends losses towards 1.1850 heading into early European trading. Resurgent US dollar demand amid stabilizing Treasury yields and risk-off mood weigh on the spot. Focus shifts to the US CPI and stimulus vote.
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3850 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3850 following early Asian losses. The risk sentiment dwindles ahead of US stimulus news and amid fears of covid resurgence due to the re-opening of the UK economy.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.