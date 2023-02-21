USD/JPY clings to intraday gains, eyes 135.00 mark amid modest USD strength

- USD/JPY catches fresh bids on Tuesday amid the prevalent USD buying interests.
- Hawkish Fed expectations push the US bond yields higher and underpin the buck.
- Recession fears, geopolitical risks benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap the upside.
The USD/JPY pair regains positive traction on Tuesday and maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session. The pair steadily climbs back closer to the 135.00 psychological mark and moves well within the striking distance of a nearly two-month high touched last Friday.
The US Dollar buying remains unabated amid firming expectations for further policy tightening by the Fed and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the markets have been pricing in at least a 25 bps lift-off at each of the next two FOMC meetings in March and May in the wake of stubbornly high inflation. This, in turn, triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to underpin the Greenback.
The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, is weighed down by the disappointing release of the flash Manufacturing PMI from Japan, which fell more than expected to 47.4 in February. That said, a rise in the service sector activity, along with a generally softer risk tone, lend some support to the safe-haven JPY and cap gains for the USD/JPY pair. The market sentiment remains fragile amid looming recession risks and fresh geopolitical tensions.
In the latest developments, North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday after firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan's west coast over the weekend. Furthermore, talks of Russia ramping up attacks in Ukraine temper investors' appetite for riskier assets. Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the newly nominated head of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's testimony on Friday.
In the meantime, the FOMC meeting minutes, due for release on Wednesday, will be looked upon for fresh clues about the US central bank's rate-hike path. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair. Ahead of the key event risks, the flash US PMI prints might produce short-term opportunities later during the early North American session this Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|134.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.46
|Daily SMA50
|131.88
|Daily SMA100
|137.54
|Daily SMA200
|136.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.54
|Previous Daily Low
|133.92
|Previous Weekly High
|135.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.27
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
